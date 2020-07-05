Cebu City breaches 6K mark in COVID-19 cases on July 5



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City breached the 6,000 mark in the number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on July 5, 2020, when it recorded an additional 152 new cases.

Cebu City has reached the 6,142 cases within three and a half months since March 2020. This makes the local government unit (LGU) with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The 152 new cases were recorded in 38 urban and mountain barangays with previously recorded cases. There are two cases with unverified addresses.

Barangay Capitol Site recorded the most number of cases with 23 new additions. It was followed by Barangays Lahug and Guadalupe with 14 new cases each.

Here is the breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases in Cebu City for July 5, 2020:

Apas – 13

Bacayan – 4

Banilad – 3

Basak Pardo – 1

Basak San Nicolas – 5

Bo. Luz – 2

Bonbon – 1

Budlaan – 2

Bulacao – 1

Busay – 1

Cambinocot – 1

Camputhaw – 7

Capitol – 23

Carreta – 1

Ermita – 1

Guadalupe – 14

Guba – 1

Hipodromo – 3

Inayawan – 2

Kalunasan – 1

Kasambagan – 3

Labangon – 3

Lahug – 14

Lorega – 4

Mabolo – 2

Mambaling – 5

Pahina Central – 3

Pardo – 3

Punta – 3

Quiot – 6

Sambag II – 3

San Antonio – 3

San Jose – 1

San Nicolas Proper – 2

Sta. Cruz – 2

T. Padilla – 2

Talamban – 3

Tisa – 1

Unverified- 2

Aside from the new cases, the city also recorded one death from Barangay Ermita. The patient died on July 1, 2020.

This brings the total number of deaths in the city 221 for a mortality rate of 3.6 percent.

The city also recorded 90 recoveries on Sunday from Barangays Basak San Nicolas (11), Bulacao (1), Calamba (27), Cogon Ramos (4), Guadalupe (2), Labangon (3), Sambag II (3), Sawang Calero (37), Talamban (1), and Tisa (1).

The total recoveries is now at 3,233 for a recovery rate of 52.6 percent. /dbs