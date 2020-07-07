Cortes signs ordinance granting COVID-19 hazard pay to City Hall employees

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Employees of the Mandaue City Hall who ‘physically’ reported for work while the city was still under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will receive hazard pay of P200 per day that will be computed from March 30 to May 31, 2020.

An advisory from the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) said that the pay will be given to all regular, contractual, and job order personnel who rendered service during the pandemic.

“Gitanaw kini nga dakong ikatabang labi na niadtong mga empleyado nga mao gyuy nahimong frontliner ining gubat batok sa COVID-19,” the advisory reads.

(This is a big help for those employees who rendered service to the city and served as frontliners in our fight against COVID-19.)

Mayor Jonas Cortes signed on Monday, July 6, 2020, City Ordinance No. 15-2020 – 1552 “granting COVID-19 hazard pay to city hall employees who physically reported for work from March 30 to May 31.”

Section 6 said that “this ordinance shall take effect upon its approval.”

“Proclamation No. 929 declared State of Calamity in the entire country, and enjoined government agencies and LGUs to render full assistance to and cooperation with each other, and mobilize the necessary resources to undertake critical, urgent and appropriate disaster response aid and measures in a timely manner, in the light of the COVID-19 situation,” said the ordinance which the City Council passed on June 24.