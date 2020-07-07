Mandaue City logs 25 new COVID cases, 8 recoveries on July 6

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Twenty-five new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported in Mandaue City on Monday, July 6.

But the city also had eight new coveries on the same day, said an advisory from the City Public Information Office (PIO).

“All recoveries are from the community,” the PIO advisory reads.

With the latest addition, Mandaue City now has a total of 1, 061 cases of the infection, 319 recoveries, and 25 deaths. Of the city’s COVID-19 cases, a total of 717 are considered as active cases of the infection.

The PIO post said that the new cases come from Barangays Looc – 4, Paknaan – 3, Tabok – 3, Subangdaku – 2, Canduman – 2, Umapad – 2, Tipolo – 2, Casuntingan – 1, Banilad – 1, Cabangcalan – 1, Cambaro – 1, Tawason – 1, Tribunal – 1, and Labogon – 1.

Of the new cases, the youngest was a 17-year-old female from Zone Ube in Barangay Paknaan while the oldest was an 88-year-old male resident of Cebu Cube Ice Compound in Barangay Casuntingan.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the PIO advisory said.