Farmer hacks, kills neighbor in Barili, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 55-year-old farmer was hacked to death by his neighbor in Sitio Center Star, Barangay Tal-ot, Barili town southwestern Cebu at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Police Master Sergeant Mark Anthony Fat of the Barili Police Station identified the victim as Alejandro Umpad. The suspect, who surrendered to the village hall, was identified as Feliciano Pabroa, 60 years old.

Both Umpad and Pabroa are neighbors and farmers in the area.

Initial investigation revealed that there were rumors in the village that Pabroa made advances towards the common-law-wife of Umpad.

So when Pabroa came back form plowing his field on Tuesday morning, Umpad confronted him just a few meters from their homes.

The confrontation became a heated argument and this is when things turned bloody.

Fat said Umpad allegedly threatened to kill Pabroaduring the heated exchange. It was at this point when Pabroa pulled out the bolo, a large single-edged knife, from behind his shirt and hacked Umpad several times.

It was only when Umpad was barely breathing that Pabroa stopped and ran away from the area only to voluntarily surrender to the barangay hall later on.

Pabroa is currently detained at the Barili Police Station while the charges of homicide is being prepared to be filed against him. /bmjo