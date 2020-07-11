30 more from Cebu City cleared of COVID-19 infection

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Thirty more individuals were discharged from the Cebu City Quarantine Center (CCQC) on Friday, July 10, 2020, after they already tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019.

This now brings to a total of 129 the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Cebu City.

The CCQC has so far released four batches of recoveries since receiving patients with moderate symptoms of the infection.

“Dili lalim and naagian sa atong mga pasyente. Naninguha pod ta nga maayo inyong kahimtang nga inyong food and medication ma-address. Hinaot pa unta nga inyong ipaambit sa uban unsa inyong na experience diri sa facility,” said Yvonne Cania, the administrator of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) ad the CCQC.

(What our patients went through was never easy. We are trying our best to make your stay [at the CCQC] comfortable by attending to your food and medication needs. We hope that you will also share your experience while at the facility with others.)

The CCQC is one of the temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMF) established by the city government to accommodate patients with moderate symptoms of the infection.

Other COVID-19 facilities that are located in Cebu City include the Bayanihan Field Center located at the old Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu compound and the field center at the IEC Convention Center in Barangay Mabolo.

Cania said that around 60 more individuals remain at the CCQC for treatment and monitoring.

While at the CCQC, patients are made to undergo “rigid treatment” which includes medical pharmacological and psychosocial interventions.