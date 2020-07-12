Harden, Westbrook didn’t travel with Rockets to Orlando

Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook did not travel with the team to Orlando and did not participate in the team’s first practice.

Coach Mike D’Antoni didn’t provide a reason for their absence but said he expects both players to join the team in Florida soon.

“I don’t think it’s going to be too many days,” D’Antoni said. “It will work itself out. Some things you can’t control totally, but in a few days they’ll be here.”

D’Antoni was asked how much missing the team’s two biggest stars for the first few days of practice will hinder his team.

“It’s not ideal,” he said. “But it’s going to be good and we’ll be ready to go. It won’t set us back.”

Houston’s first game is July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks.