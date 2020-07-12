Aloguinsan cops ready charges against 4 ‘tigbakay’ men

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Aloguinsan Police are preparing charges to be filed against four men, who were identified to be involved in an organized “tigbakay” conducted in Barangay Kantabogon, Aloguinsan, a southwestern Cebu town, at around 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Solomon Cardoza Jr. of the Aloguinsan Police Station identified the four men as Candelario Dimol, Ricardo Mayagma, Melvin Suelto and Ruel Sarcon.

Read more: Implement ‘no tigbakay, no fiesta celebration’ policy, local execs told

But among the four identified men, only Dimol, 39, from Barangay Bojo, of the town was arrested as the other three suspects ran off and evaded arrest.

According to Cardoza, they received information about the illegal gambling from a concerned citizen.

He said that the police immediately responded to the area, but the more than 10 people, who participated in the illegal cockfighting activity in the area were quick to escape, leaving only Dimol behind.

Cardoza said that Dimol identified the three other men whom he was in contact with to organize the cockfighting activity.

“Amoa pud sila apilon og file sa kaso,” said Cardoza.

(We will include them in the filing of cases.)

A violation of the Presidential Decree 1602 or the law on illegal gambling will be filed this Monday, July 13, 2020, against the four persons, said Cardoza./dbs