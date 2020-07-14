2 Airbus H125 helicopters to be assigned to PRO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Two Airbus helicopters of the Philippine National Police (PNP) will be assigned to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro said on Tuesday afternoon, July 14, 2020.

Ferro, the director of PRO-7, said the H125 Airbus helicopters from the PNP headquarters in Quezon City is expected to give PRO-7 air capability over its area of jurisdiction.

“Ibutang diri para naa tay air capability sa air patrol nato,” said Ferro.

(It will be assigned here so we have air capability for our air patrol.)

Ferro added that the detailing of helicopters here will be a big boost for the police force in the region.

“All forms of threat will be addressed by enhancing the capability of our police force in air, land, and water,” Ferro said.

Ferro was able to try one of the helicopters on Tuesday morning for a test flight over Cebu and Bohol. The helicopter took off from the airport in Lapu-Lapu. It is set to return to the headquarters afterwards.

Ferro said that they are expecting that the two helicopters next month yet. /bmjo