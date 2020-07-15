Gov. Yap extends Bohol MGCQ until July 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bohol province will remain under the modified general community quarantine status (MGCQ) until July 31, 2020.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap, signed on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Executive Order no. 38, extending the MGCQ status of the province to July 31.

In the Executive Order, Yap said the move is in view of the still “considerable number of active cases” of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) within the province.

Yap also cited the present COVID-19 situation in Cebu Province and Cebu City as factors in the move in extending the quarantine status of the province.

“There are still [a] considerable number of active COVID-19 cases within the Province of Bohol and the neighboring Cebu province and Cebu City continue to exhibit an increasing number of COVID-19 cases which necessitate the extension of the Modified General Community Quarantine in the province,” the EO reads.

As of July 15, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported a total of 187 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of the number, 96 are from Cebu City, 53 are from Cebu Province, 21 are Mandaue City, 12 are from Lapu-Lapu City, 4 are from Negros Oriental, and one is from Bohol.

Bohol now has a total of 55 confirmed cases, with 23 active cases, 31 recoveries, and 1 death.

The National Interagency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) placed the province MGCQ last July 1 which was to last at least until July 15.

President Rodrigo Duterto is expected to announce later this Wednesday evening the new quarantine status of the various parts of the country.

The entire region, based on the COVID-19 data of DOH-7, already has a total of 12,669 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The bulk of the cases, or 7,685, are from Cebu City. /bmjo