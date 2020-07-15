7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Seven new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported in Talisay City on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

According to the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO), the new cases are from Barangays Dumlog, Poblacion, San Isidro, Bulacao, Lagtang, Mohon, and Lawaan I.

Six out of the seven cases are symptomatic, including a 76-year-old female from Baranga Mohon, who was a contact of a previous positive patient in the city.

A severe case was recorded in Barangay Lagtang, a 42-year-old who was admitted at the Talisay District Hospital (TDH) on July 11, 2020 for severe acute respiratory illness.

Most of the cases were characterized by influenza-like symptoms.

Another new case is that of a 26-year-old male from Barangay Bulacao, who was the only one asymptomatic.

A mother also tested positive to the virus shortly after giving birth at the TDH on July 11, 2020.

The patients are now under quarantine and recuperating.

The city also recorded 30 new recoveries from the disease on the same day. DOH said the city also recorded two new additional deaths.

According to the Department of Health (DOH) data, the city already has a total of 590 confirmed cases of COVID-19. /bmjo