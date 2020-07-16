25 Talisay City inmates recover from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City Jail inmates, who had coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), have recovered.

The Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) said that 25 out of 27 of these inmates have recovered. This is on top of the 18 other recoveries in the city.

The city recorded a total of 43 recoveries on July 16, 2020.

There are now only 2 remaining COVID-19 patients in the Talisay City Jail.

Meanwhile, the city also recorded an additional 10 new COVID-19 cases from Barangays Tangke, Bulacao, Tabunok, Lagtang, Candulawan, Pooc, and Lawaan 3.

The city recorded two new deaths, both died before their results were released.

The 51-year-old man from Barangay Lagtang died at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) on July 14, 2020, and he experienced severe acute respiratory illness (SARI).

The other death was a 66-year-old man from Barangay Lawaan 3, who died in Mandaue City on July 13, 2020 due to a stroke.

Two security guards from separate hospitals, but both hailing from Barangay Bulacao, was also infected with the virus.

One was a 49-year-old man who served at the VSMMC, while the other is a 36-year-old woman working in a private hospital.

Both are asymptomatic and recuperating in quarantine.

A 34-year-old facility worker in from Barangay Tangke assigned in Cebu City joined the new cases of Talisay City as well as she was also positive of the virus after a routine swabbing.

Similarly, a 31-year-old uniformed officer from Barangay Pooc has been placed under quarantine as well for being positive of COVID-19 virus in a routine swabbing.

The rest of the new cases of Talisay City are symptomatic or with comorbidities.

The city now has a total of 607 cases of the COVID-19 according to the Department of Health. /dbs