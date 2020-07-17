COA reminds Cebu City: Solid Waste Management Plan needs approval of national commission

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) is reminding the Cebu City government to have its 10-year Solid Waste Management (SWM) Plan approved by the National SWM Commission.

In its 2019 Annual Audit Report, COA noted that the SWM Plan for 2019 t0 2029 of the city was returned by the National SWM Commission for revisions. But this has yet to be updated.

In the review and validation of the SWM Plan, it was found that the names of the City’s SWM Board were not indicated and the Barangays with composting facilities/MRF were not updated.

The City enumerated in its SWM Plan 12 barangays with a composting facility namely: Buhisan, Cogon Pardo, Luz, Sto. Nino, Talamban, Capitol, Apas, Mabolo, Pulangbato, Pahina Central, Toong, Cogon Ramos, Kalunasan, Ermita and Banilad.

However, confirmation and/or ocular inspection disclosed that the majority of the above-mentioned barangays did not have the facility yet. The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) representative cited that they do not have any information as to the actual number of barangays having the said facility.

“The City’s failure to update the information in the SWM Plan reflects the lack of comprehensive monitoring of its SWM programs. The updating of the SWM Plan is needed to ensure the sustainability, viability and effectiveness of its SWM programs and projects. Without the updated SWMP, the City’s solid waste problems, health, and sanitation issues may possibly remain unaddressed.”

“We reiterated our prior year’s recommendation that the City SWM Board update yearly its SWM Plan consistent with the National SWM Framework for review and approval by the government agencies concerned as mandated by law. Such 10-year plan must bear the approval of the National SWM Commission as required by RA 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000),” said COA.

During the exit conference with COA, City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., said Mayor Edgardo Labella and the CCENRO went to Iloilo to present and defend the City’s 10-year SWM Plan.

Unfortunately, Cebu City’s plan was deferred based on two reasons: the City’s transfer station is not fully compliant with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources standards, and the City doesn’t have a regular and appointed head of CCENRO, only an officer-in-charge.

The city administrator then assured COA that they are working towards resolving these issues. /bmjo

