Cebu City Police chief to meet with mall security managers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), is set to meet with security managers of malls in the city to discuss about maintaining health protocols inside the malls.

This as Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella granted permission for malls to start operations again, now that Cebu City is under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

In an interview with the reporters on Friday noon, July 17, 2020, Ligan said that the meeting will be done to make sure that security personnel will be able to implement health protocols inside the mall such as social distancing and wearing face masks.

“The primary responsibility lies on the security manning that particular mall. For that purpose we will be talking to the security managers and mall managers as to the specific guidelines, including the role of policemen,” said Ligan.

According to Ligan, the police will be conducting random patrols inside the malls once they reopen to monitor if protocols are being strictly implemented.

Ligan said that they will be making reports about their mall patrols and will not hesitate to recommend its closure once the police observes that the health requirements are not being properly implemented.

“If we see and notice na wala nila matuman ang (health protocols), then we can make a report addressed to the mayor for their closure,” said Ligan.

(If we see and notice that they aren’t following proper health protocol, then we can make a report addressed to the mayor for their closure.) /bmjo