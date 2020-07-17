Dalaguete, Danao busts: 6 persons nabbed in 6 hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six persons were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in a span of nearly six hours on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Dalaguete, a town in southern Cebu, and Danao, a city in northern Cebu.

First to fall were Ramil Caballero Cavan, 29, of Barangay Media Once, Toledo City, and Gerald Puyos Inoc of Barangay Sambag, Tabogon, Cebu.

Cavan and Inoc were caught with P200 worth of suspected shabu.

Police Corporal Rex Pelonio of the Dalaguete Police Station said that the target of the operation was Cavan, whom they had been monitoring for the past month for his illegal drug activities.

At past 2 a.m. on Friday, Cavan, who works as a truck driver of a poultry farm in Barangay Sacsac, was arrested together with Inoc during the buy-bust operation there.

Both were arrested in Barangay Sacsac, Dalaguete, Cebu, at around 2 a.m. on July 17, 2020.

When asked about the small amount of suspected shabu from the suspects, Pelonio said that they could already have disposed of the illegal drugs before they were arrested.

Nearly 6 hours later on the opposite side of the province in Barangays Taytay and Poblacion in Danao City, northern Cebu, police arrested four persons in two separate operations at 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. respectively.

Alberto Cuizon, 45; Marc Jurdan Ramonida, 25; Rex Enriquez, 26; and Rhealee Villarin, 20; were arrested in these operations.

They were also caught with P10,404 worth of suspected shabu or 1.53 grams, said Police Staff Sergeant Allan Victucio of the Danao City Police Station.

Both Cuizon and Ramonida are from Barangay Taytay and were arrested near their homes at around 7:30 a.m. while Enriquez and Villarin, residents of Barangay Poblacion, were arrested 30 minutes later.

Meanwhile, Cavan and Inoc were detained at the Dalaguete Police Station while Cuizon, Ramonida, Enriquez, and Villarin were detained at the Danao Police Station.

Cases of peddling and possession of illegal drugs were being readied against the suspects./dbs