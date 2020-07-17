Carcar City has 6 new COVID-19 cases, 3 recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Carcar City reported six new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries as of 6 p.m. this Friday, July 17, 2020.

There is now a total of 53 active positive cases in the city bringing the total reported cases to 86 with 27 recoveries and six deaths.

Look: Updates on Carcar City’s COVID-19 cases

In the new advisory posted by the Carcar City government, among the six new cases are a uniformed personnel and a medical frontliner.

The uniformed personnel or PT84 is a 42 year-old man temporarily residing in Barangay Poblacion 3.

According to the report, PT84 is a close contact of another confirmed COVID-19 case.

He was said to have been subjected to swab testing on July 10 after experiencing nausea and diarrhea.

PT84 is currently isolated and monitored in private facility here in Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the medical frontliner or PT86 is a 34-year-old man from Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, who is working in a private health facility in the city.

PT86 has undergone swab testing when the health facility he was working with conducted mass testing last July 10.

With these developments, the Carcar City Health Office reminds the public to strictly observe health protocols

“The City Health Office implores every Carcaranon to observe social distancing, wear face masks when in public and practice frequent proper handwashing,” reads a portion of the advisory./dbs