Cebu’s ‘Tubig Queen’ now a bus facilitator for OVP’s free shuttle service

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu’s Tubig Queen has temporarily set aside the colorful floral costume that he used to wear while selling bottled water on Cebu City streets.

Since July 9, Jay Kummer ‘Dodoy’ Teberio shifted to wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) as he also started his work as a volunteer for the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

Dodoy, 25, is assigned as one of the facilitators for the OVP’s free shuttle service for Cebuano frontliners.

“Sa kaniyang pagvo-volunteer bilang shuttle facilitator sa ating #BayanihanSugbuanon Free Shuttle Service sa Cebu, nagdala rin ng saya ang ating #IstoryaNgPagasa champ at “Tubig Queen” ng Cebu na si Jay Kummer “Dodoy” Teberio sa mga bus nating nagse-serbisyo sa mga frontliners at health workers,” said Vice President Leny Robredo in an OPV advisory.

(As he volunteered as a shuttle facilitator under our #BayanihanSugbuanon Free Shuttle Service in Cebu, our #IstoryaNgPagasa champ Jay Kummer “Dodoy” Teberio has also brought laughter to frontliners and health workers availing of our bus services.)

Dodoy said he decided to do volunteer works as his way of giving back to the community for all the help that he received when he was in dire need of assistance.

The private school went on social media to appeal for help. He said that since the pandemic started he hasn’t been able to go to work and provide for his family’s needs.

Aside from the food and cash assistance that he received, Dodoy was also given an opportunity to work as a disk jockey for a local FM station.

Recently, Dodoy was featured in the Istorya Ng Pagasa, a story-telling initiative of the OVP that highlights the extraordinary contributions that average Filipinos have made for their respective communities.

While waiting for his new assignment at the FM station, Dodoy said he did not hesitate to sign up after he heard that OVP was recruiting volunteers for its Cebu programs.

“Karun nagpahuway sa ko sa pagka DJ ug gipili nako ang mag-serbisyo sa kapwa po,” he told CDN Digital.

(Now that I am taking a break from my work as a DJ, I chose to render service to my fellow Cebuanos.)

As a bus facilitator, Dodoy is tasked to record details of the passengers embarking on his assigned shuttle service.

“Every sakyanan po mam naay duwa ka volunteer po so ako kay tig list sa mga name and information nila, and tig report sa office through WhatsApp,” he told CDN Digital.

(Two volunteers are deployed in each of our buses. I am tasked to list down the names and other information of our passengers and report these to our office through WhatsApp.)

And while he does his assigned task, Dodoy does not forget to crack a joke to give their passengers a reason to smile. / dcb