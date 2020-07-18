Tagbilaran City logs 6 new COVID cases on July 17

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Tagbilaran City logged six new cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Its six new cases consist of Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) – 2, Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APOR) – 2, and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) – 2.

“Tanan naa sa isolation areas og wala pa naka uli, tanan walay symptomas gi bati,” the city’s advisory reads.

(All of them are now placed in isolation areas and were not yet allowed to go home even if they have remained asymptomatic.)

In its advisory, the city government said that the COVID-positive LSIs and OFWs recently arrived in their city on board sweeper flights.

The two OFWs, a 25-year-old male and a 29-year-old female, arrived on July 10 and July 4 respectively while the LSIs, a 37-year-old female and a 26-year-old male, arrived on July 6 and 5.

The city government said that the APORs, a 48-year-old male, and a 30-year-old male, both arrived from Cebu City on July 7.

All of the six individuals were made to undergo PRC test as a requirement for their return to Tagbilaran City.

“Ang gi require sa National IATF nga e PCR test lang ang mga naay symptoms pero kita sa Tagbilaran, bisan walay symptoms e test gyud nato bahala pa og daghan ang positive basta lang ma siguro gyud nga negative na sila inig abot sa ilang balay,” the city’s advisory reads.

(The national IATF only requires PCR testing for those who manifest symptoms of the infection, but we in Tagbilaran [City] subjects even those who are without symptoms to testing even if this would mean an increase in our COVID-19 cases because we wanted to be certain that those who are returning home do not have the infection.)