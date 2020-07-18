Abellanosa: Cebu City needs a new Qpass system

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City needs a better quarantine pass system.

This was according to Representative Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa (Cebu City second district) in a text message to CDN Digital.

Abellanosa said that the lack of passes in the barangays had continued to be a cause of concern for the households as only 180,000 passes were distributed to a city with over 250,000 households.

“Until now, thousands of Cebu City constituents are crying for the Quarantine Passes (QPs) of their households. It is not too late to rethink and correct the QP system,” said Abellanosa.

The congressmam also raised the concern over the “useless” QR code scanner in the new passes as this was not a guaranteed feature against counterfieting because the QR code did not actually contain the information of the households.

He suggests that instead of the current pass, color coded passes with City Hall dry seal would be the more efficient way to control the movement of the people.

Abellanosa said that in the current scenario of 180,000 passes coded into two groups using the last digit of the QR code with every group going out three times a week, 90,000 people are allowed to go out in a single day.

He suggests using color scheme of 230,000 passes dividing the household into three groups with each group going out only twice a week, as this would allow only 80,000 people going out per day.

In both plans, no one can go out Sundays.

“With the concurrence of the Regional IATF and Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella to this proposal, I am willing to produce 240,000 color-coded cards with serial numbers in one week at my own personal expense and with the help of my staff at the Cebu City South DOC (District Operations Center),” said Abellanosa.

With this, the City Hall’s task would only be to dry seal the passes and distribute them to the households.

Abellanosa said he hoped the mayor would consider this plan in order to address the deficiency of passes in comparison to the actual number of households./dbs