QR passes for residential complexes can be shared, says Cebu City ABC prexy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) QR-coded passes in Cebu City can now be shared for households living in residential complexes.

This was the statement of Councilor Franklyn Ong, the president of the city’s Association of Barangay Councils (ABC), after the insistence of the Cebu City government that they will no longer produce additional passes for the households despite the ABC’s request.

The city only released 178,000 passes despite the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 2015 consensus stating that there are at least 213,000 households in the city.

The insufficient number of passes has prompted barangays to create strategies to ensure that residents have access to their basic needs.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said that the city government and the barangays (villages) have come to an agreement over the QR coded passes for residential complexes.

Residential complexes include condominium buildings, apartments and apartelles, subdivisions, and private villages within the barangays.

Ong told CDN Digital that the barangays have agreed that these residential complexes will be given only a limited number of QR passes, ranging from one to three.

These QR passes will then be shared by the entire residential complex. Instead of the head of the household being named in the QR pass, the pass will contain the name of the residential establishment.

“Instead of the name of the person ibutang sa QPass, ang name sa condominiums, subdivision, village , compound, or apartment ang ibutang. Para ma share nila sa residents and mahimo na ug ilang Common Qpass,” said Ong.

(Instead of the name of the person, they can place the name of the condominium, subdivision, village, compound or apartment. So the residents can share and they use it as a common Qpass.)

Ong said that homeowners or administrators may opt to devise their own Qpass system to give a fair shair to every tenant or resident to go out.

“Sa ilaha ra na nga internal arrangement sa ilang admin or home owners association sa procedure amd guidelines sa pag share sa ilang common QPass,” he said.

(It’s their own internal arrangement through their administrations or homeowners associations what will be their procedure or guideline for the sharing of the common Qpass.) He also said that residential complexes are usually organized, and this was the solution the ABC found that would help the residents. “We want to be part of the solution so we are only making do with what we have,” he added.

Ong said the barangay chiefs have been appraised of this arrangement and they should coordinate with their local police stations for the list of these residential complexes. /bmjo