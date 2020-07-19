Mandaue City logs 36 new recoveries, 33 cases on July 18

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 36 more Mandaue City residents have already recovered from the coronavirus disease.

The city’s new recoveries that were listed on Saturday, July 18, all come from the barangays, said an advisory from the City Public Information Office. This now brings to 625 the city’s total number of case recoveries.

However, Mandaue City also logged 33 new cases of the infection on the same day increasing the city’s total number of cases to 1, 417. Of this, only 752 remain as active cases.

Its new cases come from Barangays Maguikay – 9, Looc – 5, Banilad – 3, Canduman – 2, Labogon – 1, Tabok – 1, Cabancalan – 1, Umapad – 1, Opao – 1, and Casuntingan – 1. Six other cases had unspecified addresses while one each was listed under ML Quezon Street and Palmera Homes Subdivision.

The patients’ ages range from 17 to 84-years-old.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” said the PIO advisory.