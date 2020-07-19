DOH-7: Cebu province adds 118 new cases, total nears 2.5K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province’s count of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases is nearing 2,500, with 118 new cases of the infection added on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

According to the COVID-19 tracker of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) which was updated at 10 a.m. this Sunday, July 19, Cebu province now has 2,463 COVID-19 infections with 730 total recoveries and 134 confirmed deaths.

Of the 118 new cases in Cebu province, 29 are confined to hospitals raising the total number of admitted COVID-19 patients in the province to 651 while those under isolation, either at their homes or in quarantine facilities, are at 948.

Here is the breakdown of the 2,463 cases of the province based on the DOH-7 tracker:

Alcantara – 2

Alcoy – 12

Alegria – 1

Aloguinsan – 2

Argao – 87

Asturias – 8

Badian – 13

Balamban – 40

Bantayan – 7

Barili – 16

Bogo City – 52

Boljoon – 4

Borbon – 5

Carcar City – 92

Carmen – 20

Catmon – 10

Compostela – 68

Consolacion – 267

Cordova – 114

CPDRC – 45

Daanbantayan – 19

Dalaguete – 11

Danao City – 91

Dumanjug – 9

Ginatilan – 5

Liloan – 183

Madridejos – 8

Malabuyoc – 2

Medellin – 11

Minglanilla – 292

Moalboal – 14

Naga City – 82

Oslob – 11

Pilar – 1

Pinamungajan – 19

Poro – 2

Ronda – 3

Samboan – 5

San Fernando – 42

San Remigio – 7

Santander – 4

Sibonga – 8

Sogod – 20

Santa Fe – 2

Tabogon – 3

Tabuelan – 8

Talisay City – 637

Toledo City – 94

Tuburan – 4

The preceding tally only totals to 2,462. In the tracker, the DOH-7 had an entry listed under “Sibongan” town reflecting one COVID-19 case in a barangay called “Abugon.”

One case in Barangay Abugon, however, was also reflected in the tally for the municipality of Sibonga, a town located in Cebu’s first district in the southern part of the province.

The highest leap in the total number of cases as recorded in the tracker is in the Municipality of Argao. DOH-7 indicated that there are 55 new cases in the town.

This brought the total number of cases to 87 or more than twice the number of cases last reported by the town on Wednesday, July 15, which was only at 32. / dcb