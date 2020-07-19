Taking #LukayChallenge on fire! to another level

CEBU CITY, Philippines— How far can you go to make your take on a challenge stand out?

Jandyl Aurea, 31, a native of Bacong, Negros Oriental made sure that his take on the #LukayChallenge is on fire— literally.

Aurea told CDN Digital that he was challenged by his friend to do the #LukayChallenge, wherein you have to make something out of the dried coconut leaves or locally known as “lukay.”

The challenge originally only had two levels.

Level one, making a gown out of the dried leaves and level two setting these leaves on fire.

But, Aurea wanted to add another level to the challenge. He did not just set the dried leaves on fire, but also blew fire while wearing his “lukay”-made gown.

“I did the challenge despite these trying times. To lift up people during this pandemic. That we need to fire up and keep the fire burning. I just wanted to entertain people with this challenge,” he said.

It took Aurea and his friends and cousins about 20 minutes to finish the entire shoot, that he posted on July 14, on his Facebook account.

As of Sunday, July 19, the post has already been shared 7,800 with 7, 300 reactions.

Although, the outcome is amazing and over the top, Aurea reminds the public to take precautionary measures in doing the challenge.

He also warns minors not to follow or do the challenge since it is dangerous.

Aurea is now in Manila as he is waiting to go on board again as a seafarer. /dbs