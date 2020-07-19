Boljoon, the municipality of history and relaxation

CEBU CITY, Philippines—There’s a municipality in the southern town of Cebu that is COVID-free and offers a lot of relaxing and sightseeing for you.

This is the municipality of Boljoon. A two and a half-hour ride from the busy city of Cebu.

Boljoon has been a staple name for adventure goers of the south.

Why?

Well, Boljoon does not just offer a glimpse of history but also a world-class beach experience.

The beaches offer you a different kind of fun as you can soak your feet on their colorful pebbles which can be quite relaxing.

Aside from the beaches, there are also a lot of sightseeing to do here.

Here are some go to places while you are in town:

Ablaya peak—from the town proper, you can hire a motorcycle to take you to the peak. Travel time is around 30 minutes, and when you get there, you get the see the beauty of the Boljoon from the top. You can also bring your tents for camping or just tag along your best bud to sit and marvel at the beauty of nature.

Nuestra Señora del Patrocinio Church— the church will welcome you with a heavenly-looking altar that will take you back in time. Not just that, when you look up, the church ceiling’s original terracotta artwork or roof tiles is the cherry on top of your church visit. It has been declared a National Cultural Treasure by the National Museum of the Philippines and a National Historical Landmark by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

Enchanted Eli Rock— before transforming into a viewing deck, this huge rock formation along the highway serves as the best landmark before the church, that would welcome you to the municipality of Boljoon. Now, you can climb up the peak of the rock and see the entire municipality from there.

Parish complex— the parish complex has this magical thing that the history-buff in you would enjoy. There are a number of historical facts and artifacts you can see and learn about. Inside the parish, the complex is the church’s museum and the Escuela Catolica, which according to claims was the place to hold religious instruction and academic lessons.

Water activities— from beaches to waterfalls, name it this municipality has it. There are a lot of the waterfalls you can visit or even discover with the locals that have not been made popular yet. For the beaches, Boljoon has a healthy marine life that most of the time, residents and tourists alike get to see some wildlife appear at the shore like sea turtles, dolphins, or those migrating whale sharks.

Boljoon is a hundred kilometers away from the city which is worth every kilometer of the travel.

Mark your planners and start planning that next trip down to Boljoon. /dbs