Community in Tagbilaran City placed under lockdown after boy test positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A portion of Centro Uno, Barangay Dampas in Tagbilaran City was placed under community lockdown after a 13-year-old resident tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

“This is to support our immediate contact tracing and PCR testing,” said an advisory from the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

With the addition of a new case, Tagbilaran City now has a total of eight active cases of the infection and 13 recoveries. But the city still does not have any COVID-related fatalities.

In its advisory, the DRRMO said that the 13-year-old boy was a cousin of someone who recently traveled to Manila and tested positive for the infection.

The boy, members of his family, and some neighbors were placed under home quarantine and were made to undergo PCR test following the release of the test result of his cousin. But only the boy, who remains asymptomatic, tested positive for the infection.

“E lockdown nato ang mga balay sa area, hatdan og relief goods og e transfer ni sya og iyang pamilya sa isolation area kuyog ang family,” the advisory said.

(We will be placing houses in the area under lockdown, send them relief goods, and transfer the boy and members of his family to the isolation center.)

A repeat test will also be made on the members of the boy’s family and his neighbors to make sure that they are free of the infection.

In a separate advisory, Bohol Governor Arthur Yap said there is a possibility that the new COVID-19 case in Barangay Dampas resulted from community transmission.

He is again reminding Boholanos of the need to always stay at home and observe social distancing protocols and the need to wear face masks.

“Wala ta kahibaw kung kinsa ang nakatakod ug natakdan nila, mao nga classified kini as a community transmission. Tungod niini, dako ang kahigayonan nga naay posibilidad nga matakdan ta sa sakit gikan sa usang asymptomatic carrier sa virus,” he said.

(We still do not know who among the two was the carrier of the infection, the reason why is classified as community transmission. Because of this, there is a possibility that we could also get the infection from an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.)