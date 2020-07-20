Taginis Falls: Moalboal’s hidden freshwater beauty

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Moalboal.

What comes into your mind when you hear about this southern town in Cebu?

Simple.

Moalboal is a water paradise for the adventure junkie. It is known for its beaches, long stretch of white sand and clear waters.

It also known for its beautiful aquatic life that attracts scuba divers and even free diving enthusiasts.

But Moalboal also offers a little taste of freshwater adventure. Enter the Taginis Waterfalls.

The falls may not be magical as the ones seen in Kawasan Falls in the neighboring Badian town, or the big curtain-like waterfalls of Dao Falls in Samboan town.

But what sets Taginis apart from these big waterfalls is its simple beauty and short rock formations that surround the small shallow pool of water.

Because of the strong force coming from the waterfall’s source, Taginis falls has this small space above the pool that people use as a natural slide.

Just this weekend, a group from Moalboal Eco Lodge shared on Instagram their Taginis experience.

The group uploaded a video showing the beauty of Taginis.

In an excerpt in their caption, the group said, “We were super surprised at how fun these falls were. They may not have been tall or wide, but they are so much fun! There is a small crevasse that we can jump into and slide down, just like a children’s slide at a waterpark, but this is 100% natural.”

The best part of Taginis experience? It’s free.

Taginis Falls is located in Sitio Budlot, Barangay Bala, Moalboal, Cebu.

If you come from Cebu City, it is going to be a two-and-a-half-hour bus ride to reach the town proper of Moalboal. From there, you can hire a motorcycle to take you to the drop off point of Taginis Falls for roughly 30-40 minutes.

Taginis is the best choice to bring your family and friends for a quick getaway away from this pandemic.

Looks like Moalboal is indeed a town full of wonders. /bmjo