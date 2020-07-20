Cebu now has six accredited COVID-19 molecular labs
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu now has six molecular labs accredited to process coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of July 19, 2020.
The Department of Health’s (DOH) situation report issued on July 19 showed that they recently certified two more molecular laboratories in Central Visayas to do COVID-19 tests that employ real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) techniques.
Both newly accredited COVID-19 testing facilities in the region are found in Mandaue City, Cebu. These are owned and operated by the Philippine Red Cross – Cebu Chapter, and a privately owned hospital.
All certified COVID-19 laboratories for Central Visayas are found in Cebu.
Aside from the two aforementioned, the other molecular labs are the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), Cebu TB-Reference Laboratory of DOH in Central Visayas, Allegiant Regional Care Hospital, and Prime Care Alpha COVID-19 testing laboratory which is operated by the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA).
The Philippines now has a total of 89 accredited COVID-19 testing facilities.
DOH and the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM), the bodies that issue laboratory certifications, are currently processing a total of 180 pending applications. /bmjo
