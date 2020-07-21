3 houses razed, 1 damaged in Barangay Apas Fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three houses were burned down while one was partially damaged in a fire that hit a residential area in Sitio Mahayahay in Barangay Apas, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, July 21, 2020.

Fire Officer 2 Fulbert Navarro, lead investigator of the incident, said that they are still investigating to determine the exact cause of the fire, which was reported at 4:24 p.m.

Based on initial investigation gathered from accounts of neighbors, Navarro said that the fire started in the house of a certain Vergie Bautista.

He said that the house was reported to be usually empty. But Navarro said they are still verifying the information since some neighbors claim that the family was actually at home when the fire happened.

No one was reported injured during the incident. The cost of damages, according to Navarro, was estimated at P412,000.

Navarro said that although they had a tough time getting to the fire scene since it was located in a slope, the fire was easily put out because the grass was wet due to the rain.

Fire Officer 1 Clyde Alyson Estrella of the Cebu City Fire Department said that the fire was put out at around 5:06 p.m, around 30 minutes after it was reported. /bmjo