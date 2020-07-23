Later curfew hours in Cebu province starts

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Starting tonight, July 23, 2020, the curfew hours in Cebu province will already be set from 12 midnight to 5 a.m. the following day.

This is two hours later than the previous curfew schedule which was from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The adjustment in the curfew hours is among the new policies under Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s Executive Order no. 20-A which she signed on Thursday afternoon and which will be effective immediately.

Garcia said the adjusted curfew hours falls in line with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Memorandum Circular no. 20-39, which urges LGUs to push back its curfew hours to allow more business opportunities.

Under the DTI circular, restaurants may continue to operate, including for its dine-in services, until 11 p.m.

The same circular allows the resumption of dine-in services to up to 75 percent of the seating capacity of food establishments in areas under the more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) such as most parts of Cebu province.

Aside from the adjustment of curfew hours, EO 20-A also sets the guidelines for the resumption of tourism activities in the province.

While the curfew adjustment takes effect immediately, the resumption of tourism activities depend on the readiness of the tourism establishments which will be determined by the Cebu Provincial Tourism Task Force. / dcb