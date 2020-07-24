IN PHOTOS: Ship in flames, crew rescued

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A passenger ship that was momentarily used to transport goods between the islands of Cebu and Leyte caught fire while sailing off the waters around Catmon town in northern Cebu last Thursday evening, July 23, 2020.

M/V Filipinas Dinagat fire WATCH: A vessel of the Coast Guard, BRP Suluan, sprays water to a burning M/V Filipinas Dinagat, which caught fire on Thursday evening, July 23, 2020, while sailing off the waters off Catmon town in northern Cebu en route to Palompon, Leyte from the Port of Cebu. | Video courtesy of PCG-7Read about it here: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/328964/passenger-ship-catches-fire-while-on-waters-off-catmon-town Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, July 23, 2020

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG – 7) said all 45 crew members, including the captain, of M/V Filipinas Dinagat, which is owned and operated by Cokaliong Shipping Lines, a Cebu-based shipping company, were rescued when they received a distress call from the vessel around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, PCG said, in a report, that the ill-fated ship remained on fire. They said their own vessel, BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406), continued to spray water on the burning ship at the vicinity waters 3.2 nautical miles east off Manlibot Point, Carmen, Cebu.

“BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) continues monitoring and maritime safety patrol to inform transiting vessels about the presence of the ill-fated vessel,” PCG stated.

After the rescue operation last Thursday evening, the crew of M/V Filipinas Dinaga arrived at the port in Danao City, northern Cebu past 2 a.m. wherein other personnel from PCG – Cebu assisted them.

PCG said they will be conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, and the extent of its damage. /bmjo