Four Coast Guard personnel slightly hurt in Tabogon accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A vehicle of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) figured in a road accident while traversing along Barangay Ilihan, Tabogon town, northern Cebu at around 4 a.m. this Friday, 24 July 2020.

The vehicle carrying seven personnel of PCG-7 was damaged at the rear and front left tires during the incident and caused minor injuries among the four personnel identified as PO3 Garry Acob, SN1 Nicanor Nuñez, SN2 Mardieh Radaza, and ASN Charles Rusiana.

In the PCG-7 report, those involved in the accident were personnel of the Coast Guard Sub-Station in San Remigio who came Danao City Port after assisting the survivors of the fire onboard MV Filipinas Dinagat.

The driver, ASN Arjay Tusin, said that a person suddenly crossed the street which prompted him to swerve to avoid hitting the person and ended up crashing on the concrete barriers at the side of the road.

The injured personnel were immediately brought to Bogo City hospital for treatment while the two other passengers identified as CDR Rodolfo D Dela Peña (Acting Commander of Coast Guard Station Northern Cebu) and CPO Rolando P Macapanas (Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Station Northern Cebu) – were uninjured in the accident./dbs