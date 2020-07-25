Cebuano artist shows students’ struggles in coming school year

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A visual artist from Mandaue City is trying to get his message across through his artwork.

Kean Larrazabal, a visual art student of Cebu Technological University, sent to CDN Digital his painting inspired by new educational set-up this coming school year.

“I would like to share my new painting entitled “KALASa’g’ artwork inspired by the current issue in Opening the class this August,” said Larazabal.

Read more: Palace: Classes to start on August 24 unless DepEd recommends otherwise

Larrazabal said that as an artist and a student he found it heartbreaking seeing some of the students struggle just to comply with the new normal in education.

He said that the goal or message of his artwork is simple.

That no student should be left behind.

“As an artist and a student it’s really hard not to speak up regarding this issue because the educational system is somehow blind (as) to who we should really focus on (the unprivileged and health and welfare of every student in the midst of the pandemic),” he said.

In his artwork, it can be seen that a young boy only has a bag and a Mickey Mouse hat made of cardboard.

This shows that some of the students can only hope to afford what others can, especially when it comes to the necessities in school.

A simple art that speaks volumes, isn’t it? /dbs