Minor landslide in Dalaguete hinterlands

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | July 25,2020 - 03:36 PM
A road in Barangay Ablayan in Dalaguete town, southern Cebu, was impassable on Saturday morning, July 25, after a minor landslide occurred in the area. The town's disaster and rescue team was already sent there to assess the extent of the landslide and check on possible damages to properties. | Photos courtesy of Kenneth Cariquitan via Morexette Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A minor landslide rendered a road in a mountain barangay in Dalaguete town in southern Cebu impassable for several hours.

The town’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), in a phone interview with CDN Digital, confirmed that soil eroded from portions of a sloppy terrain in Barangay Ablayan around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

It blocked portions of the barangay’s Maantud Road and Bridge, based on posts by netizens who happened to capture the incident’s aftermath.

“We received a phone call from our counterparts in the barangay around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. A team was deployed early morning to assess and conduct clearing operations,” said a member from the Dalaguete DRRMO who requested anonymity for lack of authority to speak.

Ablayan is a mountain barangay in Dalaguete, a first-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

Dalaguete’s DRRMO said they were still assessing the extent of the damage in the area as of this posting. /dbs

