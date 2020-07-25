Minor landslide in Dalaguete hinterlands
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A minor landslide rendered a road in a mountain barangay in Dalaguete town in southern Cebu impassable for several hours.
The town’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), in a phone interview with CDN Digital, confirmed that soil eroded from portions of a sloppy terrain in Barangay Ablayan around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23.
It blocked portions of the barangay’s Maantud Road and Bridge, based on posts by netizens who happened to capture the incident’s aftermath.
“We received a phone call from our counterparts in the barangay around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. A team was deployed early morning to assess and conduct clearing operations,” said a member from the Dalaguete DRRMO who requested anonymity for lack of authority to speak.
Ablayan is a mountain barangay in Dalaguete, a first-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.
Dalaguete’s DRRMO said they were still assessing the extent of the damage in the area as of this posting. /dbs
