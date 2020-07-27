2 sitios in Alegria, Cebu under lockdown after cases with ‘superspreader’ tendencies detected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two sitios in Alegria, southern Cebu, have been placed under localized lockdown following the confirmation of two new coronavirus infections in the town.

The locked-down communities are Sitio Tapon in Barangay Santa Filomena and Upper Alangasil in Barangay Madridejos.

The new COVID-19 patients in the two areas were tested last July 21 and 22, 2020, yielded positive results on July 24.

They are the second and third cases in Alegria, a town located approximately 112 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Alegria’s second COVID-19 patient (ACO2) is a 79-year-old male, who sought medical consult July 20 after having difficulty in breathing. AC03, meanwhile, is a 55-year-old woman, who also has diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Alegria Mayor Verna Magallon’s executive order dated July 25, which placed the two communities under lockdown, said the measure was needed as “these persons had been under conditions that would cause a superspreader situation.”

Superspreader is defined as a person infected with the virus who transmits it to an unusually large number of other people.

“All persons in the said communities until said lockdown is lifted, which shall not be less than 14 days shall stay at home and movement outside their homes shall not be allowed,” the EO reads.

The local police has been tasked to enforce the community lockdown and any orders from the Rural Health Unit.

The RHU are also tasked to enforce a mandatory swab collection for all symptomatic residents in the said communities and those who have come in contact with the positive patients.

While under the localized lockdown, all businesses within the affected communities which cater to face-to-face interactions with customers are also ordered to be closed.

The town’s social services office has already distributed one-week worth of supplies to the affected families in the two sitios on Sunday, July 26. /bmjo