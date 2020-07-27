Mandaue cops to rallyists: ’10-minute protest’, then disperse

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) gave 10 minutes to the protesters in Mandaue City this morning, which was a few hours before the State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franck Rudolf Oriol, head of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of MCPO, told reporters that the protest staged by members of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) in Central Visayas in front of the ABS-CBN Central Visayas compound in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City, was dispersed peacefully after 10 minutes.

Rea: Online, street protests in Cebu mark hours before Pres. Duterte’s 5th SONA

Oriol said that the groups were warned of the mass gathering prohibition and given time to air their concerns which the group also followed and left the area within the given time.

“Voluntary ra man pud ila pag disperse. Gi warningan nato through sa atong mobile, gi tagaan nato silag 10 minutos lang. Ni sugot ra man pud sila hinuon kay ilang hangyo nga tagaan ra silag gamayng panahon na mopadayag ra pod sa ilang huna-huna,” said Oriol.

According to Oriol, overall, the protest was peaceful and the members of the groups who attended were only about 10 and observed the health protocols during their protest.

Oriol said that the staged protest of the groups were unexpected as they thought the rally might be in Cebu City. Nonetheless, Oriol said that it was overall a peaceful 10 minutes rally.

Earlier today, some members from Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas sa Sugbo (KMP-Cebu) who staged a protest in Aloguinsan, were also peacefully dispersed by the policemen.

Aloguinsan police reported that upon the arrival of the authorities, the members heeded the request to disperse after being told that mass gatherings were still prohibited.

Read: Police disperse farmers protest in Aloguinsan