Pagasa: LPA to bring rains, thunderstorms over PH

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area being monitored by Pagasa is expected to bring rains over parts of the country on Tuesday.

The weather bureau said on Tuesday the LPA was last spotted 310 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes

Weather specialist Samuel Duran said there is a low chance that the LPA will upgrade into a storm but it is already close to land thus bringing cloudy skies over the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Mababa pa naman ang tsansa na maging ganap na ito na bagyo ngunit napakalapit na ito sa kalupaan at may mga grupo na ng kalupaan na halos sumasakop sa Bisayas at sa Mindanao,” he said.

Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas are expected to have cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

The weather system will likewise bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula and the rest of the Visayas.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains mostly in the afternoon or evening due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned that flash floods and landslides could occur during moderate to occasional heavy rains or severe thunderstorms.

Winds from southwest to west will be light to moderate over Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, coupled with slight to moderate sea conditions.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds from east to northeast will prevail over the rest of Luzon, with slight to moderate coastal waters. / EDV