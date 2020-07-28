Daanbantayan kid with eye condition gets help

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Remember the kid from Daanbantayan town in Cebu who has glaucoma?

Since Kurt Felix Baquer’s cute photos surfaced online, a group which advocates in preventing permanent blindness has extended its help by providing some needed eyeglasses for the one-year-old kid.

Read: Photographer offers free services to boy suffering from glaucoma in Daanbantayan

The group is called Mega Gloryoung International-Philippines, who contacted CDN Digital to be able to connect with the family the kid.

MGI-Philippines told CDN Digital that once they knew about Kurt’s glaucoma situation, they had to take action and help the kid.

“One way for our group to prevent the increase of permanent blindness to people is to give free eyeglasses to those suffering from glaucoma,” said MGI-Philippines.

The group said that the pair of eyeglasses that they will be giving to Kurt is different from the normal glasses.

“What’s unique about the eyeglasses we offer to the people is that this can treat various eye conditions naturally,” the group said.

Now, Kurt and his family are beyond ecstatic with help from MGI-Philippines.

According to Samantha Mantos, serving as the spokesperson of Kurt’s family, the glasses will play a big part in helping Kurt’s eye condition.

“As of now our baby’s condition is quite okay, but our only problem is the maintenance medicines that are hard to find here in the province,” she said.

After Kurt’s operation last November 2019, the family since then has been trying their best to provide for Kurt’s maintenance medicines and regular check-ups. /bmjo