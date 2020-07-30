Kalunasan seeks Cebu City’s help to transfer households along landslide prone area

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Kalunasan is seeking the Cebu City government‘s help in relocating 300 households living along the riverside, which is prone to landslide.

Kalunasan Barangay Captain Nunilon Monares, Jr., told CDN Digital that the landslide on July 29, 2020 that destroyed two homes is nothing new in the area.

Read: Mini landslide in Kalunasan destroys one house, damages another

In fact, landslides have been recurring along the riverside of the Kalunasan River for more than a decade, he said.

The rainy season always softens the ground in the area, causing corrosion and movement of the soil.

Its common occurrence has been part of the hazards of living in the area, which residents endure simply for lack of other places to live.

He noted that these 300 households violated the three-meter-easement policy for riversides.

Monares hopes the city could look for a safer place for the residents to be relocated so that the families will no longer be in danger of landslide.

“Ang amo gusto marelocate gyod sila, pero dili kaparelocate nila kay wala may kabalhinan. If makapalit ba kaha ang syudad og yuta o makakita silag lugar nga kabalhinan, sayon nalang ang pagpabalhin sa mga tawo,” said Monares.

(What we want is to really reolocate the residents, but we can’t because there is no relocation site. If the city could buy a lot or they find a place to transfer the residents, it would be easy to convince them to leave.)

For now, Monares can only urge the residents to evacuate during heavy rains. He said the barangay gym is always open for evacuees from the area should heavy rains continue.

The village chief said it is safer for the families to evacuate early than to risk their lives for any possible landslide.

He also urged them to be vigilant with the movement of the soil around their homes and report any hazard to the barangay immediately. /bmjo