Cebu City gov’t directs businesses to name a health officer

CEBU CITY Philippines — Businesses in Cebu City will now be required to hire or appoint a Health Infection and Prevention Control Officer (HIPCO) as a pre-requisite for the resumption of their operations.

The HIPCO’s main task is to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols like social distancing and the wearing of face masks by both their personnel and clients while they operate under the general community quarantine (GCQ), said Executive Order No. 86 which Mayor Edgardo Labella released Friday night, July 31.

Other requirements include the submission of a Business Monitoring Form (BMF), a health contingency plan, and a statement of Management Responsibility in Maintaining Workplace Health Standards.

All of these requirements may be sent online to the city’s Business Processing Licensing Office (BPLO).

“A special permit to operate is not required for businesses to operate under the GCQ. The filling out of the BMF shall be enough for the resumption of the operation,” reads Executive Order No. 86.

Establishments who fail to comply with the city’s pre-operation requirements will be issued with a show-cause order and would risk the suspension or revocation of their business permit.

While they submit all the documentary requirements, businesses through its designated HIPCO will also be asked to constantly monitor the health of its employees and provide COVID-19 testing to those who will manifest influenza-like symptoms.

City Hall will order the immediate suspension of business operations in the event that an employee would test positive for the infection while swabbing will also be ordered on its other employees followed by contact tracing.

Businesses with COVID-19 positive employees will have to secure a clearance from the City Health Office before they will be allowed to resume operations, the mayor’s EO said.

For its part, City Hall also plans to conduct random testing of employees of the different businesses in the city.

More essential and non-essential businesses are expected to resume operations as Cebu City migrates to GCQ starting this Saturday, August 1. But non-essential establishments like dry goods and department stores will be allowed to operate under limited capacity.

The prohibition against the entry of senior citizens, individuals below 21 years old, pregnant women, and people with comorbidities in malls will remain.

The operation of amusement centers and gaming establishments will remain suspended under the GCQ. / dcb