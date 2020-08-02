As cases reach 9K, COVID recoveries surpass active cases in Cebu City

MOALBOAL, Cebu – Cebu City’s cases of the coronavirus disease may have already breached the 9,000-mark but more than half of those who were placed on isolation have already recovered from their infection.

Data released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) showed that the city, tagged as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region, already logged 5,591 recoveries. Its active cases, on the other hand, was at 2,942 as of Saturday, August 1.

On the same day, Cebu City logged 399 more patients who successfully recovered from their infections while only 56 new cases were reported. This brings the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City to a total of 9,053.

Last July 31, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) downgraded Cebu City’s quarantine status from a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to general community quarantine (GCQ) following a decline in its active cases.

READ: Cebu City downgraded to GCQ

Earlier, from July 26 to August 1, figures from DOH – 7 compiled by CDN Digital showed the city’s trend of reporting more recoveries than new cases of the infection.

During the period, Cebu City recorded a total of 720 patients who recovered from COVID-19 compared to its 405 new cases.

Mortality rate

However, COVID-19-related mortalities in Cebu City continue to increase. The city logged 58 additional coronavirus deaths from July 26 to August 1, bringing its total number to 520 and its case fatality rate (CFR) to 5.74 percent.

DOH – 7, for its part, reiterated that the deaths did not happen on the same day that it was recorded.

“The additional deaths in the report is not due to an overnight spike in deaths but due to more accurate data collection and validating efforts,” they explained. / dcb