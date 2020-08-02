Naga cops looking for 2 men involved in gasoline station robbery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are looking for two men, who were caught on the security camera of a gasoline station in Naga City during the time that it was robbed and its security guard shot dead.

They were unable to identify the two men, who came to the gasoline station at past 1 a.m. of July 26 — the day the gasoline station was robbed, said Police Master Sergeant Jake Catane, investigator of the case.

Catane, however, did not give more details about the two men caught on security camera or the CCTV.

He said that the two men arrived at past 1 a.m. One of them headed to the cashier’s booth where the vault was located, while the other man headed to the comfort room where the security guard was last seen headed to.

Later the two men were seen leaving the gasoline station and boarding an SUV parked near the gasoline station.

Catane said that the two men might have been hired and there might be more perpetrators.

Read more: Inside job? Naga police turn rob-murder probe on gasoline station’s workers

He also said that since the vault was not forcibly opened, it could also mean that one of the perpetrators could be an employees of the gasoline station.

He said they had already invited three gasoline station’s employees, who knew about the passcode of the vault.

But he said that no one matched the physical appearance of the two men caught in the CCTV.

Despite this, Catane said they continued to gather more data and check on the background of the gasoline station’s current and former employees./dbs