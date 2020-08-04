Festive doll transformation by lad from Pinamungajan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— We’ve missed a lot of festivities over the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All the mayhem, get-togethers, and all the beautiful costumes and presentations.

Good thing that this lad from Lamac, Pinamungajan, Cebu is giving us festival feels this August with his doll collection.

Jhunmar Canillo Natinga, 22, a third-year interior design technology student, went all out in creating festival queens out of his doll collections.

“Since high school, I have always wanted to re-image my dolls into lovely festival queens, but time scarce. Now, that we are under home quarantine, I had enough time to re-image and make dolls stand out among ordinary dolls,” said Natinga.

He said that he started recreating his dolls’ look in July.

For each doll, it takes at least 10 hours or roughly a day to complete.

That’s not really a surprise since dolls are a lot smaller than humans, making costume details really tough.

On August 3, 2020, Natinga decided to share his creations online. Not surprising, the post was a hit, garnering 22,000 shares since its posting.

And it gained more than just attention.

“My dolls are for my collection only, but then when I posted the photos, someone was interested and wanted me to customize designs for their dolls, too,” he added.

Now, aside from living his dream to reimage his dolls, he now earns extra cash for customizing dolls for others for P1,000 each.

Now that’s a great way to stay busy while under quarantine. /bmjo

