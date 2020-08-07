Argument turns bloody in Naga City, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What started as an argument between relatives turned bloody in the City of Naga in Cebu as one ended up dead in two separate but related stabbing incidents in Barangay Tagjaguimit on Thursday evening, August 6, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Nikki Carlo Plarisan of the Naga City Police Station identified the victim as 50-year-old Anatolio Requinto.

The suspect was identified as Jessie Requinto, 19, a resident of the area who is now under police custody pending the filing of charges for murder.

According to Plarisan the two stabbing incidents started with an argument between the victim, who was drunk, and another relative identified as Berson Requinto.

Plarisan said Anatolio got very angry during the argument and threatened to hack Berson with a bolo, a large cutting tool of Filipino origin similar to a machete.

Anatolio, though, ended up hacking another relative, Rommie Requinto, 48, who was only trying to pacify the two. Rommie was injured and was brought to the hospital.

“Ni patunga ni si Rommie sa ilang duha unya siya ang na igo,” said Plarisan.

(Rommie tried to pacify the two of them [Anatolio and Berson] and ended up getting hacked.)

Plarisan said Anatolio tried to escape but was caught by the barangay tanods (village watchmen). While being escorted by the tanods, Jessie then suddenly attacked Anatolio and stabbed him. Anatolio didn’t survive.

Jessie also tried to escape but was eventually arrested by the barangay tanods.

As of this posting, police from the Naga City Police Station are preparing to file murder charges against Jessie. /bmjo

