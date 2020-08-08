LTFRB amends memo to prohibit use of eye protectors in lieu of face shields

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | August 08,2020 - 08:20 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will proceed with the implementation of the mandatory wearing of face shields when taking public transportation starting on August 15.

But it will already prohibit the use of eyeshields or eye protectors based on Memorandum Circular No. 2020-033 that was issued on Friday, August 7.

“As further clarified by DOTr, the requirement for face shield should cover the whole face,” said the memorandum that was signed by LTRFB Chairman Martin Delgra III.

On August 1, LTRFB issued Memo Circular No. 2020-031 “setting forth the requirements for drivers, conductors, and passengers of Public Utility Vehicles.”

Two days later, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) issued Memorandum Circular No. 2020-014 “on the mandatory wearing of face shields (aside from face masks) for passengers in areas where public transportation is allowed.”

In consideration of the DOTr memo, the LTFRB board chaired by Delgra amended Memo Circular No. 2020-033 “to delete the portion allowing eye protector as an alternative to face shield.”

The new LTFRB memo will now “strictly require all drivers, conductors, and passengers of PUVs to wear face masks and face shields inside PUVs.”

“Failure to wear face masks and face shields shall be a reasonable ground to refuse/deny boarding in any PUV.”

“All issuances inconsistent herewith are hereby suspended and amended accordingly,” the memo added.

LTFRB said that the new memo will take effect starting on August 15 and after publication in a newspaper of general circulation.