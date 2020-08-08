Mandaue logs more recoveries than new cases on Aug. 7

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A good news for Mandaue City residents.

The Public Information Office (PIO) announced at midnight today, August 8, that the city logged more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday, August 7.

Its recoveries that all come from the community, reached 40, while its new cases of the infection was limited to only five. To date, the city’s recoveries total to 1, 1161 while its new cases have reached 1, 927, of which only 684 remain active.

Mandaue City’s new recoveries come from Barangays Basak – 11, Paknaan – 7, Casuntingan – 5, Centro – 5, Bakilid – 4, Cabancalan – 2, Opao – 2, Banilad – 1, Looc – 1, Pasabungan – 1, and Tipolo -1.

The city’s new cases, on the other hand, comes from Barangays Cabancalan, Canduman, Tabok, Pagsabungan, and Cambaro with one case each.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s PIO said.