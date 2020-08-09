Pinoy’s wit on mashing up songs turns into a meme frenzy

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Filipinos are known to be big music fans.

In a country filled with karaoke machines found in every block, it is hard not to love music in this country.

And when you mix our love for music and wit, it quickly becomes a trend.

Over the weekend, the online world has been buzzing over these music memes wherein they make a “mash-up” of popular songs.

Want to sing along to some of the newly mashed-up songs?

Here are a few examples:

From this generation’s most loved nursery rhyme to the past generation’s biggest dance hit by the Sexbomb dancers.

Or how about combining songs from the pop star royalty, Sarrah Geronimo and the famous rock princess Yeng Constantino.

How about combing two famous Pinoy nursery rhymes? What do you think?

Or let’s make these collaborations more interesting by combining international artist Katy Perry and local rapper Bassilyo.

Well, these are just some of the most trending memes of mashed-up songs that have been circulating online.

Do you have an entry for this new trending topic online? Share it with us in the comment section. /END