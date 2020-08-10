Active cases in Mandaue drops to 603, recoveries hike to 1,264

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City’s count of active coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases further dropped to 603 after logging three new infections and 26 new recoveries on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

The new cases are from Barangays Cabancalan, Labogon, and Ibabao Estancia while the new recoveries are from Barangays Labogon – 9, Paknaan – 7, Cambaro – 4, Umapad – 3, Cabancalan – 1, Centro – 1, and Cubacub – 1.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s Public Information Office said on Sunday evening.

This development brings the total confirmed case count in the city to 1,949, of which 1,264 have already recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 deaths in the city remain at 82 as no additional mortalities have been reported in the city since July 30. The city has earlier noted that the reporting of deaths is not in real-time as COVID-19 deaths are only officially encoded upon the availability of death certificates.

Mandaue City’s count on its cases, however, continues to differ with the tally of the Department of Health in Central Visayas.

In DOH-7’s report on August 9, it still reflects 941 active cases for Mandaue City and a total case count of 2,067. The health department’s number of deaths logged for the city also remained at 74. / dcb