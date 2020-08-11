RACU-7 looking out for cases of nude photos being sold online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Anti Cybercrime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU-7) is monitoring possible cases of nude photos being sold online to pay for school expenses.

This after RACU-7 received reports that there were allegedly students who sold nude photos and videos to be able to pay for their school expenses.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Artemio Ricabo, deputy chief of RACU-7, said they were trying to find out if cases like these were also happening in the region, although currently the RACU-7 had not encountered any related incidents of this kind yet.

Ricabo said that this would be a precautionary measure because once photos get publicized, these persons, who voluntarily sent and sold their nude photos, might also be the complainants later on.

“Pero wala pa man tay na monitor,” said Ricabo.

(But as far as we know we have not yet monitored cases like this here.)

With this, Ricabo encouraged parents or relatives, who knew about these kind of activities, to report to RACU-7 so actions could be taken.

He also urged the youth to turn into other legal alternatives online where they could earn than involving themselves with nudity in exchange for some cash.

Read: Cybercrimes ‘prevalent’ during quarantine

While most people nowadays turn online for their business and buying necessary goods, Ricabo also warned the public of online scammers.

He encouraged the public to make sure that the persons selling were reliable which could be done through reviews from other costumers who were able to avail of their services./dbs