Cebuana artist and entrepreneur Bambi Beltran arrested anew

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuana film writer and entrepreneur Maria Victoria “Bambi” Beltran was arrested again on Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020, this time by personnel of the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Unit Central Visayas (RACU-7).

According to the Police Colonel Marlo Castillo, head of RACU-7, Beltran was arrested due to a cyberlibel complaint by a private complainant.

The arrest warrant was issued by Cebu City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 11 Judge Ramon Daomillas.

Beltran was also arrested last April 19, 2020, after she was accused of posting false information related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella accused Beltran of peddling fake news on social media, alleging that all 9,000 residents in Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz were infected.

A case of cybercrime was filed against Beltran for that.

Beltran also filed a complaint against Labella; Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Director in Central Visayas (PRO-7); and three other policemen on June 19, 2020 for violation of Republic Act 7438, or the act defining the rights of an arrested person and arbitrary detention Article 24 of the Revised Penal Code. /bmjo

