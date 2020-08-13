PH COVID-19 caseload shoots up to 147,526 with 4,002 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health logged 4,002 new cases of the coronavirus disease, driving the country’s caseload to 147,526 as of Thursday, August 13.

Of the total cases, 74,713 are considered active. Most of the cases or 91.2% are mild cases, 7.3% are asymptomatic, 0.6% are severe cases, while 0.9% are critical.

Metro Manila registered the most number of new COVID-19 cases with 2,445 cases, followed by Laguna with 319 cases, and Cebu with 212 cases.

The DOH recorded 1,403 new recoveries, bringing the tally to 70,387 while the death toll rose to 2,426 with 23 new fatalities.

The DOH said 225 duplicates were removed from the total case country, of which 12 are recovered cases and one death.

One case which was previously reported as a recovered patient turned out to have died and was already included in the count of new deaths.

EDV