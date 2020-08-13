Guardo: Drainage in the city needs checking

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The drainage in Cebu City needs to be rechecked as rains cause floodings in many lowland areas again.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson of City Council’s committee on infrastructure, urged the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) to check on the flood-prone areas if the canals and drainage would need immediate tending.

He cited the flooding in Barangay Basak Pardo in the last few days which was caused by a development going on in a lot where the canal passes through.

“Adunay site development sa area, nagbackfilling sila sa yuta mao na nga natabunan ang canal. (There is a site development ongoing and backfilling of the ground causing a blockage of the canal). I need to call the attention of the developer on that,” said Guardo.

He also said there was a house that stood right on top of the canal causing a decrease in the canal space, which is further blocked by garbage and silt.

The DEPW has to check on these situations to provide a solution on the matter and redirect the waterway.

The councilor said there was an apparent need to check the drainage of the low-lying areas one by one because each sitio, road, or area might have different problems.

The rains have been continuous in the past month with moderate to heavy rains causing floods at night.

This also pose a health risk to residents because a flood is a breeding ground for leptospirosis and dengue. These illnesses may come at crucial time when the city is already suffering through the pandemic.

Guardo said the city was also working with Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH-7) on their flood-control program, which was projected to reach up to P240 million.

Read: Tejero Creek dredged to prevent more flooding

“The DPWH-7 is focused on the Tejero River, expanding the river and dredging the river to prevent flood,” said Guardo.

The councilor said he hoped that the mitigating measures could immediately be put in place in other lowland areas to prevent major flooding to occur during the rainy season. /dbs